Telangana: Recruitment to begin for 1520 health assistant posts

Aspirants can start submitting their applications online on the website from August 25 to September 19 between 10:30 am and 5 pm.

News Desk | Posted by Masrath Fatima | Published: 27th July 2023 1:10 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Wednesday, July 26, released a notification to recruit 1,520 multi-purpose health assistants (female).

The remuneration of candidates will range from Rs 31,040 to Rs 92,050, depending on their experience.

The MPHA women candidates will be selected based on 100 points out of which 80 points consist of a written test and the remaining are awarded for service in state government hospitals or institutions for both contract and outsourcing employees.

Interested candidates can submit online applications via this website from August 25 to September 19 between 10:30 am and 5 pm.

Stating the step will help strengthen primary healthcare in Telangana, state health minister T Harish Rao tweeted, “Job mela in Health, Medical and Family Welfare in Telangana continues.”

“Notification to recruit 1520 MPHA vacancies has been released. I wish good luck to all the aspirants,” added Harish Rao.

