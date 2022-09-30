Telangana: Red chillies sold at Rs.90000 per quintal

Hyderabad: Desi red chillies were offered for Rs 90,000 per quintal at Asia’s largest agricultural market, Enumamula, in Warangal.

Farmer K Ashok from Parkal Mandal in the Hanamkonda district made a profit by selling his eight bags of red chillies for the highest price of Rs 90,000 per quintal.

The market price of a quintal of the “wonder hot” type is between Rs 17,000 and Rs 22,000, that of the US 341 variety between Rs 20,000 and Rs 27,500, and that of the Taalu variety between Rs 4,000 and Rs 8,700. B V Rahul, the secretary of the Enumamula Agriculture Market Committee, told the media that the rapid increase in price was caused by the desi variety of chillies’ strong demand in Europe.

According to farmers, traders also attempt to make good money by exporting desi red chillies to places like Europe, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh in India.