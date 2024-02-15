Telangana: Registration for TS ECET 2024 now open, details here

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) initiated the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 on Thursday, February 15.

Interested candidates appearing for the test can submit their applications through the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

How to apply

Visit the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS ECET 2024 registration link.

A new page will appear where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, log in and fill out the registration form.

Make the online payment of application fees.

Submit and download the form for further needs.

The registration fee is Rs 900 for the general category and Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PH categories. The amount is exclusively payable through online modes.

The last day for submitting an online application without a late fee is April 16, 2024. Until April 22, the payable late fee is Rs 500, and Rs 1000 if the application was submitted on April 28. The edit window will be open from April 22 to April 28, 2024.