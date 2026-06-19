Telangana registration services unavailable from June 26-28

Hyderabad: Registration services across Telangana will remain temporarily unavailable from June 26 to June 28 due to scheduled server maintenance by the Stamps and Registration Department.

Inspector General of Stamps and Registration Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said the department’s website and allied online services will be suspended during the three-day period to facilitate a major server maintenance exercise aimed at improving performance, security and service reliability.

According to the official, the maintenance work is being undertaken after nearly five years and is intended to strengthen the department’s digital infrastructure and ensure smoother delivery of online services in the future.

Hanumanthu noted that the disruption to the public would be minimal, as June 26 is a public holiday on account of Muharram and June 28 falls on a Sunday. As a result, registration services will be affected on only one working day — June 27.

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Registration Services to Remain Temporarily Unavailable from June 26 to 28 Due to Server Maintenance



Services to Resume Normally from June 29



The website and allied online services of the Stamps and Registration Department will remain temporarily unavailable from June 26 to… — Jacob Ross (@JacobBhoompag) June 18, 2026

He said the maintenance schedule was planned carefully to minimise inconvenience to citizens and advised the public to make necessary arrangements for any registration-related activities in advance.

Normal operations from June 29

All registration and related online services will resume normal operations from June 29, the Inspector General said, while seeking the cooperation of the public during the maintenance period.