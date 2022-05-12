Telangana: Registrations open in e-pass for govt scholarships

Hyderabad: The e-pass portal, government of Telangana’s website which ensures transparency in sanctioning post-matric scholarships (PMS) is now open from May 11 to May 21 of 2022 for registration of scholarships.

The government provides these scholarships to the benefit of Scheduled Castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), Backward class (BC), economically backward class (EBC), minorities and physically challenged students in the state.

All regulatory authorities and college managements have to ensure that colleges and students who wish to register in e-pass website upload their data up to October 24 for sanction of renewal and fresh scholarships for the academic year 2021-22.