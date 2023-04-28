Telangana: Regularisation of house plots under GO 58, 59 to be fast-tracked

The officials were ordered to complete the process within a week.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 28th April 2023 10:22 pm IST
Centre urged KCR to instal meters for agri borewells: Harish Rao
Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The cabinet sub-committee, chaired by ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Srinivas Goud, on Friday directed officials to accelerate the process of regularisation of house plots under Government Order (GO) no.58 and 59, to provide houses to underprivileged.

The sub-committee recommended that the process be completed within a week and distribution of the documents should be done by ministers and MLAs.

Also Read
Telangana HC seeks report from SIT in TSPSC paper leak case

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) was directed to assess the number of documents ready for distribution in each district and prepare a comprehensive list.

MS Education Academy

“It was made clear that every deserving person should receive a patta. The sub-committee instructed officials to promptly process any pending applications and prepare them for distribution,” said a press release on Friday.

District Collectors were instructed to conduct daily reviews to expedite the process.

“CM KCR expressed his desire to bring happiness into the lives of the underpriviledged. The sub-committee called on everyone to work towards this goal and ensure that the benefits provided by the government reach those that deserve them,” said the press release further.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Shanti Kumari, special chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, revenue secretary Naveen Mittal, as well as other finance, revenue, municipal, and panchayat raj officials at BRK Bhavan

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 28th April 2023 10:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button