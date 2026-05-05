Telangana replaces derogatory caste names, notifies 51 nomadic communities

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet has approved a set of reforms aimed at removing historically offensive caste names from official records and replacing them with more dignified alternatives, acting on the recommendations of the Telangana Backwards Classes Commission.

The decision follows extensive field surveys and consultations with communities that reported facing humiliation due to certain caste labels.

Replaced caste names

According to the revised classifications, the term “Dommara” has been officially replaced with Gadavanshiya, while “Pichchiguntla” has been removed from the Backwards Classes list and substituted with Vamsharaj.

The descriptor “Shudra caste,” which had been used for the Tammali community, has been struck off entirely on the grounds that it is derogatory.

In another change, members of the Budabukkala community have been given the option to use Shivakshatriya as an alternative name if they find the original term offensive.

The Cabinet has also rationalised several caste synonyms to reflect commonly accepted usage. The term “Chakali” will now officially include Dhobi, while “Mera” will include Meru as a synonym.

Additionally, the communities known as Veeramushti and Nethikothala have been reorganized under the priority name Veerabhadriya, and caste certificates will be issued accordingly using these updated names.

DNT notification issued to 51 communities

Alongside these nomenclature changes, the Cabinet approved the notification of 51 communities as Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNTs). This includes 49 communities from the BC-A category and two from BC-E.

The move is intended to facilitate their inclusion in the Central Government’s Scheme for Economic Empowerment of DNTs (SEED), ensuring targeted welfare delivery.

The Commission has recommended that eligibility certificates for these communities be issued under the supervision of Revenue Divisional Officers, with oversight from a state-level nodal agency such as the MBC Corporation.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 1.89 million people across Telangana.

Chairman G Niranjan, along with Commission members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender, and Balalakshmi Rangu, expressed satisfaction over the Cabinet’s prompt approval of the recommendations.

They noted that the reforms reflect the demands raised by marginalised communities during district-level tours conducted in late 2024 and emphasised that the changes represent an important step toward restoring dignity and social equity.

Guidelines to be issued soon: Officials

Officials said detailed implementation guidelines will be issued soon, marking a transition toward more inclusive and respectful administrative practices in the state.