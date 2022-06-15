Telangana reports 205 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 15th June 2022 10:39 pm IST
India logs 8,084 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 205 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload in the state to 7,95,008.

Hyderabad saw the highest number of cases with 132.

A health department bulletin said 63 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,496.

The recovery rate stood at 99.31 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 21,070 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 1,401, it said. The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases for about a fortnight.

