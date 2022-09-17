Telangana reports 99 new COVID-19 cases

Published: 17th September 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana’s daily COVID-19 caseload fell below 100 on Saturday with 99 new infections being reported. The State’s tally now stood at 8,36,621.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 49, a COVID-19 bulletin said.

It said 106 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,31,742.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be at 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,450 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 768, it said.

