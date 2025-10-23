Telangana reports highest prevalence of impaired kidney function in country

New Delhi: A recent Indian Council for Medical Research study has flagged Telangana as the state with the highest rate of impaired kidney function in the country.

The state has a prevalence of 7.4 percent and is also in the highest risk category alongside other states like Goa, Odisha and Kerala.

According to the study, diabetes and hypertension are the key reasons for impaired kidney function.

Prevalence of diabetes, hypertension high in Telangana

According to data from the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, Telangana has 25 lakh people suffering from hypertension and 12 lakh people with diabetes.



The former estimates were ascertained as per the screening programs conducted in various parts of the state.

Males at higher risk than females

Meanwhile, the ICMR data has revealed that the overall prevalence of impaired kidney function across India is 3.2 per cent.

As per the study, patients with both hypertension and diabetes are carrying sixfold highest risk factors. The prevalence in this dual condition group stands at 8.1%.

The study also revealed that Males are at a higher risk, with a prevalence rate at 3.8% and females at 2.6%. Both rural and urban areas hold the same burden as both the diseases have penetrated in the rural areas too.



The primary reasons that cause impaired kidney function include, heat stress, contaminated water, higher salt consumption, high exposure to agrochemicals, obesity, self-medication of anti-inflammatory drugs, painkillers, herbal and ayurvedic medicines, which are not prescribed by doctors.