Telangana reports second-highest typhoid cases in India

Telangana has become the second-highest contributor of typhoid and paratyphoid cases in India, recording 202 such instances in 2023.

According to data released by the office of the Registrar General of India, the state accounted for nearly one in every five typhoid-related deaths reported nationwide during the year.

Telangana’s share in national typhoid deaths

As per the Medical Certification of Cause of Death (MCCD), 2023, India reported a total of 1,075 deaths caused by typhoid and paratyphoid.

Telangana alone contributed around 19 per cent of these deaths, despite having only about 2.5 per cent of India’s population.

Comparison with other states

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of typhoid and paratyphoid deaths at 377, followed by Telangana with 202 cases.

Punjab stood third with 118 deaths, while Delhi reported 36 fatalities.

Although Uttar Pradesh topped the list, its much larger population makes Telangana’s figures particularly concerning in proportional terms.

What is typhoid fever?

Typhoid fever is a serious infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. The disease commonly spreads through contaminated food and water.

After entering the body, the bacteria multiply and spread into the bloodstream, leading to severe health complications if left untreated.

People infected with typhoid may experience prolonged high fever, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and digestive issues such as constipation or diarrhoea.

Typhoid fever can be treated with antibiotics when detected early.