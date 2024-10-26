Telangana: Reprimended in front of classmates, teen dies by suicide

Unable to digest the insult, the teenager hanged himself from a tree near his field.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 26th October 2024 6:30 pm IST
Having been caught while cheating in exam, and disciplined by principal and father, Class VIII student commits suicide in Cherial mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday morning.

Hyderabad: A Class VIII student died by suicide on Saturday, October 26, after his father beat him in front of his classmates for cheating in an exam.

The 13-year-old student, who was a resident of Sabhash Gudem village of Cheriyal mandal in Siddipet district, had appeared for the exam at a private school on October 25 when his principal caught him cheating.

After disciplining the child, the principal called his father who beat him up in front of his classmates.

Also Read
14-yr-old Hyderabad girl missing from Tolichowki for 115 days

Unable to digest the insult, the teenager hanged himself from a tree near his field.

Komuravelli police station sub-inspector Raju and constables who reached the spot registered a case and started an investigation.

The mortal remains of the child were sent for post-mortem to Siddipet Government Hospital.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 26th October 2024 6:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button