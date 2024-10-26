Telangana: Reprimended in front of classmates, teen dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A Class VIII student died by suicide on Saturday, October 26, after his father beat him in front of his classmates for cheating in an exam.

The 13-year-old student, who was a resident of Sabhash Gudem village of Cheriyal mandal in Siddipet district, had appeared for the exam at a private school on October 25 when his principal caught him cheating.

After disciplining the child, the principal called his father who beat him up in front of his classmates.

Unable to digest the insult, the teenager hanged himself from a tree near his field.

Komuravelli police station sub-inspector Raju and constables who reached the spot registered a case and started an investigation.

The mortal remains of the child were sent for post-mortem to Siddipet Government Hospital.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000).