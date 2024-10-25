Hyderabad: MBT urges police to trace Tolichowki girl missing since 115 days

The girl went missing from home when her mother had returned home after going out with her younger son Naseer

MBT demands for special teams to be formed to rescue missing fourteen-year-old girl from Tolichowki.

Hyderabad: Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of Majis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), has demanded that special teams be formed to trace missing fourteen-year-old girl Mehraj Fathima from Karwan constituency, who went missing on July 1, 2024.

Reminding that it has been 115 days since Fathima has gone missing, Khan states that the local police has had no headway in the case.

Only a first-information-report (FIR) was filed at Golconda police station on July 1, 2024.

According to the FIR, Fathima was the eldest daughter of Samreen Begum (33), wife of Syed Jafar, who have been residents of Akberpura locality in Tolichowki.

Fathima, a class X student of Government High School in Golconda, was 5.6-foot-tall, with fair complexion and wearing white top with blue flowers, and blue pants.

Samreen Begum told the police that she had gone to a hospital only to find Fathima missing.

A case has been filed as per section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at the Golconda police station.

