Telangana requests NITI Aayog to release pending Rs 1,800 crore

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday requested the NITI Aayog team led by its vice chairman Suman Kumar Bery to ensure the release of pending funds of Rs 1,800 crore under the Backward Districts Development Grant.

An official release from the state government said the NITI Aayog team called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who held in-depth discussions on key developmental issues, policy initiatives, and collaborative strategies aimed at fostering the overall progress of the state.

The meeting underscored the significance of cooperative federalism as a guiding principle for effective governance. Both NITI Aayog and the state government expressed their commitment to working in tandem to address the unique challenges and opportunities facing the state, it said.

The chief minister highlighted the state’s developmental priorities and key areas that require special attention. NITI Aayog officials actively engaged in discussions to understand the specific needs of Telangana and explore avenues for comprehensive development.

Discussions included the fair allocation of Central funds and resources to the state for various development projects and CM Reddy also requested the team to consider the increased state allocations by the 16th Finance Commission, besides seeking funds for developing infrastructure facilities in the health and education sectors.

NITI Aayog requested the state’s participation in Governing Council Meetings for better collaborations and achieving shared vision and the chief minister has assured constructive support and cooperation for all the initiatives of the premier policy think-tank of the Central government, the release added.