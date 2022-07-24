Telangana: Kamareddy resident shows symptoms of Monkeypox

Hyderabad: A Kamareddy resident has shown symptoms of Monkeypox. The man is currently at the Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, where he will undergo various tests to see if the rash that has appeared all over his body is indeed monkeypox.

Health officials of the state have said that the patient had lesions on his skin, and fever, but is in a stable condition.

A resident of Kamareddy with a travel history is suspected to have #Monkeypox. The patient is being brought to the Fever Hospital in #Hyderabad, where he will undergo some tests to confirm that the rash developed over his body is of Monkeypox.@NewIndianXpress@XpressHyderabad — Renuka Kalpana (@RenukaKalpana) July 24, 2022

However, till today, India has recorded four instances of monkeypox, with one occurring in Delhi and three others in Kerala. According to government authorities, a 34-year-old man from the nation’s capital who has never travelled outside has tested positive for the monkeypox virus.

World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern and India reported four cases of the disease, experts on Sunday said there is no need to panic as it is less contagious and rarely fatal.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that a high-level review meeting on Monkeypox will be held by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today afternoon.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May.