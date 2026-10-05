Telangana residential school students protest transfer of principal

Hyderabad: Students of a Telangana residential school, on Monday, October 5, in Mahabubabad district, protested against the transfer of their principal, chanting ‘We want our principal back.’

Shankar worked as a principal at the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Residential School located in Thorrur town. He was transferred after a series of incidents came to media attention. Shankar was accused of making students do chores like cutting firewood for cooking, making food, etc. One student reportedly got injured.

An inquiry was conducted, and a transfer order was issued.

Chanting slogans like “We want our principal back,” the students protested against the government and demanded that the MLA address their concerns. They initially staged their protest inside the residential school’s premises, and subsequently continued to the road.

School authorities tried to convince the protesting students, urging them to submit a representation to the concerned officials.