Telangana retailers lead in e-commerce growth, reports PayNearby

Hyderabad: The report, titled “Atma-nirbhar Bharat Digital Empowerment,” released by PayNearby highlights the increasing acceptance of assisted financial and digital services at semi-urban and rural retail outlets, including kirana stores, medical shops, and mobile recharge points.

Local retailers in Telangana are driving a significant shift in e-commerce, experiencing an astounding 1100% growth in assisted e-commerce transactions, according to the report,

Telangana tops in e-commerce transactions

The data, which compares transactions across more than 12 lakh retail touchpoints nationwide from the financial year 2023-2024, reveals that Telangana is one of the top two states with the highest growth in e-commerce transactions. This significant growth highlights the transformative impact of digital empowerment on local economies in Telangana.

Growth in digital payments

The report also identifies a significant increase in Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AEPS) transactions, with Meghalaya, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Andaman and Nicobar showing the most notable growth. Additionally, there is a marked shift towards digital payments, with transactions on UPI QR codes at retail outlets growing by 84%.

The report underscores the transformative impact of digital empowerment on local economies, particularly in Telangana. As the state continues to adopt and integrate digital financial services, it is likely to see sustained economic growth and improved access to essential goods and services.