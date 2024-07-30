Telangana: Retd SC judge Madan Lokur to head power projects Inquiry Commission

Hyderabad: Retired Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur has been appointed as the new chairman for the commission of inquiry into power purchase agreements (PPA) with Chhattisgarh and construction of Yadadri and Bhadradri power projects during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) governments in Telangana.

The development comes after Justice L Narasimha Reddy who previously headed the commission resigned recently after former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had appealed to the Supreme Court against the inquiry commission and its chairman. KCR had earlier also censured the Congress-run Telangana government’s decision to conduct an inquiry.

Enrolled as an advocate on July 28, 1977, Lokur practiced in the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court. As the central government standing counsel from December 1990 to December 1996, he had handled all kinds of cases on behalf of the central government including criminal trials in respect of economic offences.

Justice Lokur earlier was the acting chief justice of the Delhi High Court, chief justice of the Guwahati High Court, chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and later was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on June 4, 2012.

As the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh, he immediately suspended CBI Judge Pattabhi Rama Rao for having taken bribes to grant bail to mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy. He took special interest in judicial reforms, computerisation of courts, judicial education, legal aid and services, juvenile justice and ADR.

He was appointed as the “one Man Committee” to suggest improvements in the working of the homes and organisations under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection and Children) Act, 2000, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules,2007. He retired from service in December 2018.

Retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy, who was heading the commission of inquiry on alleged irregularities in the power sector during the BRS regime, resigned from the post on Tuesday, July 16. His decision comes after the Supreme Court‘s oral disapproval of his public statements through a press conference.

Former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao filed a plea before the Supreme Court bench challenging the appointment of a fact-finding committee to look into executive actions taken by him during his term as chief minister.

Hearing the plea, a three-judge bench asked the Telangana Government to suggest a substitute name in place of the present head of the commission probing alleged irregularities in power procurement during the BRS regime.