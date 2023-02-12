Telangana: Revanth asks SCCL employees to elect Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy has urged employees of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to vote for Congress in regaining power so that their problems can be resolved.

He asked SCCL personnel and the general public to beg individuals who have been shouting from the rooftops that they have battled for and obtained a separate state for Telangana to stand down for a moment.

The Congress leader stated that once Congress takes power in the state, all of the problems that the SCCL employees were experiencing would be resolved. While on his Haath Se Haath Jodo Padayatra, he told SCCL employees in Yellendu Mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district that the Congress was opposed to the privatisation of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

Revanth stated that the state government was exploiting employees by outsourcing them rather than hiring them full-time. He recalled SCCL employees playing an important part in the foundation of Telangana state. “However, the BRS government had sacked 30,000 employees over a period of time,” he said.

The TPCC leader stated that Congress battled against SCCL privatisation in Parliament. He said that SCCL owed GENCO Rs 12,000 crore but was unable to pay even employee salaries.

Revanth argued that the primary issue with the SSCL was its current chairman and managing director, N Sridhar. He questioned how the government could keep a managing director who had a criminal record in that position.

He claimed that when Congress took office in 10 months, one of the first documents it would sign was a request for an investigation into SCCL’s irregularities and the imprisonment of those responsible. He insisted that the SCCL start underground mining in order to create jobs.