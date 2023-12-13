Telangana: Revanth calls Kishan Reddy, seeks Centre’s cooperation

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, December 13, made a phone call to Union minister and state BJP unit chief G Kishan Reddy seeking the Union government’s cooperation in the disbursement of funds to the state and other issues.

According to a press release from the state government, he also urged Kishan Reddy to facilitate a meeting with important members of the Union government.

This is the first time that both leaders held a conversation with each other after the formation of the newly elected government in the state.