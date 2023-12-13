Telangana: Revanth calls Kishan Reddy, seeks Centre’s cooperation

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2023 6:19 pm IST
Telangana: Revanth calls Kishan Reddy, seeks Centre's cooperation
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Union minister & Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, December 13, made a phone call to Union minister and state BJP unit chief G Kishan Reddy seeking the Union government’s cooperation in the disbursement of funds to the state and other issues.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to a press release from the state government, he also urged Kishan Reddy to facilitate a meeting with important members of the Union government.

Also Read
Hyderabad: AIMIM MLAs take part in Revanth-led review meeting

This is the first time that both leaders held a conversation with each other after the formation of the newly elected government in the state.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2023 6:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button