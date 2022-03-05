Telangana: Revanth Reddy slams KCR for tie-up with Prashant Kishor

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Friday took a dig at chief minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao amid speculations of Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) tie-up with political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Reddy alleged that the TRS supremo was in contact with Kishore as he feared the revival of the Congress party in the state. He further said, “If KCR has Kishore on his side, Congress has 40 lakh AK-47s in the form of voters as its members.”

He also promised Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi of enrolling maximum voters for the grand old party from each and every constituency for the assembly elections to be held in 2023.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief reiterated that those not showing commitment to the party’s digital membership drive will neither be given tickets nor any position in the party. Reddy stressed on intensifying the digital enrollment drive and urged party activists to ensure that 50 lakh people register for the membership.

Reddy further said, “At least hundred voters from every polling booth is mandatory to become a member of Pradesh Congress Committee.”