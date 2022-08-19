Telangana: Revanth Reddy to conduct padayatra in Munugode seat

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy will be taking out a padayatra (walkathon) in the Munugode constituency. He was out after getting infected with the COVID-19 virus and has now recovered.

Interestingly, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will hold a meeting in the Munugode constituency on Saturday as well. Both the Congress and ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will be holding meetings in the area on the same day on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti (the birth anniversary of the former PM).

Also Read Telangana MLC Kavitha asks CJI to undo release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists

Revanth Reddy’s padayatra will be held in 175 villages of the Munugode constituency, which is now vacant as ex-Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned and joined the BJP two weeks ago. Rajagopal Reddy cited differences with Revanth, who will start his Padayatra from Porlagadda Tanda of Narayanpur mandal.

The Congress will be organising programs in each village to celebrate former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday. On Friday, Reddy took to Twitter to unveil a poster on ‘Mana Munugodu- Mana Congress.’ Senior leaders of the Telangana Congress are expected to join Revanth on the Padayatra.

Senior leaders like ex-cabinet minister Jana Reddy, Nalgonda MP and ex-Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader and Madira MLA Bhatti Vikramarka, and former minister Shabbir Ali will reach each village one by one and organize a Padayatra with Congress workers.

The Congress is gearing up for the Munugode by-election campaign with a 100-day plan. Reportedly, five people will be given the responsibility of campaigning in each village. The party is also planning to send fruit baskets and distribute party stickers and leaflets to the public.