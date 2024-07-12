Telangana: Revanth Reddy to hold meeting with Collectors, Police on July 16

The chief minister is expected to provide guidance and directives to the district officials to effectively address various aspects.

Published: 12th July 2024
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will be holding a meeting with district Collectors, Police Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police on July 16 from 9:30 a.m. onwards at the Secretariat.

The chief minister will be reviewing various aspects, including Praja Palana, Dharani (Land Records), Agriculture and Seasonal Conditions, Health and Seasonal Diseases, Vana Mahotsavam (Tree Plantation Drive), Mahila Shakti (Women’s Empowerment), Education, Law and Order and Security and Cybercrime.

