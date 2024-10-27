Telangana: ‘Revanth’s name will go down in history…’ says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, October 27 said that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s name would go down in history for making blunders such as Musi Riverfront development and others.

KTR alleged that blunders made by the Telangana government have exposed Congress’s inability to govern effectively. The BRS working president along with party MLAs and cadre visited the Pedda Cheruvu sewage treatment plant at Nacharam in Uppal assembly constituency.

Addressing the people, he stressed that for the first time, Telangana witnessed what was undesired – policemen pitted against police, Congressmen beating Congressmen and women fighting women in free travel buses.

KTR accused the Telangana chief minister of neglecting the six guarantees promised by the Congress during the 2023 assembly elections. He claimed that the Musi Riverfront development project was a cover for corruption by the government.

The Sircilla MLA argued that the project could be completed with just Rs 1,100 crore by bringing Godavari water to Musi, but the government is inflating the cost to Rs 1.5 lakh crore for vested interests.

He also highlighted the Congress government’s failure to fulfil its promises within 100 days and accused them of using the Musi project as a pretext for distracting public attention from its failure.

The former Telangana minister municipal administration said, “The Congress has demolished registered houses of taxpayers to construct malls.” KTR assured that the BRS would continue to support the people and stand by them until all promises were met.

Reflecting on the achievements of the BRS government over the past decade, KTR highlighted the continuous supply of electricity, improved drinking water facilities, and the overall development of Hyderabad. He mentioned that the BRS government had undertaken numerous development projects, transforming Hyderabad’s landscape.