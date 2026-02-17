Telangana revenue typists fear removal, seek govt relief

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Telangana Revenue Employees Welfare Association (TRESA) urged Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy not to remove typist-computer operators who have been working as contract and outsourced staff in the Revenue Department for nearly two decades, and to ensure justice for them.

A delegation led by TRESA State president Vanga Ravinder Reddy met the minister at the State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday and submitted their request.

Ravinder Reddy said that orders were recently issued to discontinue the services of employees appointed in 2006.

He clarified that the allegations related to the portal have no connection with these typist-computer operators. Many of them have crossed the eligible age limit for government employment and have been dependent on these posts for years, he said.

He further stated that there is a continued need for their services, especially in the context of ongoing reforms in the Revenue Department. He pointed out that there are 473 vacant Junior Assistant posts and around 4,000 GPO posts in the department.

He also noted that the government had regularised thousands of contract and outsourced employees in other departments, and appealed for similar justice to be extended to typist-computer operators.

Will seek report from concerned officials: Ponguleti

Responding to the request, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said he would seek a report from the concerned officials and take steps to resolve the issue positively.

TRESA general secretary K Gautham Kumar, vice-president Niranjan Rao, and other association members were also present during the meeting.