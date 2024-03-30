Telangana: Riled over no recognition, Congress worker sets himself on fire

Hyderabad: Vexed over not getting recognition, a Congress functionary tried to set himself on fire in front of chief minister Revanth Reddy’s camp office at Somajiguda on Saturday, March 30.

The Congress functionary arrived at the camp office with a bottle of diesel and poured it on himself. He then himself on fire, alerting others.

On information, policemen on duty immediately doused the fire and rescued him. Later, he was handed over to the Punjagutta police station.

According to him, he has not got any recognition in the Congress party. He was previously with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before parting ways.

