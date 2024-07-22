Telangana: Rise and fall of KCR; party expansion without reality check is one cause

The Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, sets itself apart from other declining political parties. Led by the ambitious K. Chandrasekhar Rao, or KCR, the party’s national expansion has been marked by setbacks, including its failure to retain power in Telangana. This fate is shared by many political parties and their leaders, as most eventually fade away after holding power at a state or national level.

The downslide continued as BRS suffered a significant and sudden setback with no Lok Sabha seat in 2024. Despite having around Rs 1,000 crore in party funds, KCR’s hopes of national expansion were dashed.

Rao renamed his party BRS in 2022, dropping the word Telangana, and opened branches in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Those units are defunct now. This is a stark example of how the political landscape can change instantly.

Having lost power in the 2023 Assembly elections to Congress in the wilderness for the past ten years, the BRS is now facing a significant struggle for survival.

The BRS has no representation in the Lok Sabha for the first time after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party, which dominated Telangana politics for about two decades and ruled the state for almost a decade, has now been voted out of the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Just last week, BRS received a further setback; its MLA, A. Gandhi defected to the ruling Congress, reflecting the party’s decline. The Congress now boasts 75 MLAs, including 65 from Congress, one from CPI, and nine former BRS.

In 2001, KCR made a historic decision to resign from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He believed that creating a separate state was the only way to end the discrimination in the Telangana region, sparking intensification of the demand for separation. The TRS was formed to achieve separate Telangana, a seemingly impossible regional objective. He was 47 at the time. TDP was the second-largest party in the National Democratic Alliance.

In 2004, the TRS joined forces with the Congress and secured five Lok Sabha seats. Following this, KCR was appointed the Union Minister for Labour and Employment in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, headed by Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. He continued his struggle inside and outside Parliament. In 2009, he initiated a hunger strike to demand the introduction of the Telangana Bill in Parliament. After a few days, the Centre conceded to his demands.

Shortly before the 2014 election, the UPA government announced the formation of Telangana State. The TRS performed well in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, winning 11 seats, its highest tally. However, it lost power to the Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls.

On December 9, 2022, TRS was officially renamed BRS, indicating KCR’s intention to pursue national ambitions.

Now that the BRS has failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the state and its vote share has dropped to only 16.69%, the party faces an existential crisis. The BRS lost power last year, with just 35 seats in the Assembly. The BRS chief struggled to keep the party together during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It could not implement plans to field candidates in other states.

KCR’s attempt to establish a dynastic rule by appointing his son, nephew, and daughter to significant positions has been a point of contention. It was seen as a deviation from the party’s founding principles and a sign of increasing autocracy.

Secondly, like many dictatorial leaders, Rao failed to develop a second tier of leadership, which is an asset for any political leader except promoting his family.

Thirdly, KCR, who rose to power through agitation and protests, steadily withdrew from public spaces. His inaccessibility and aversion to media have significantly contributed to disconnect between him and his leaders and workers.

Rao surrounded himself with people who lacked substance and only praised him. As a result, he could not see the reality and fell into the trap of his sycophants, who presented falsehood.

Unlike Chandrababu, who had the backing of the Kamma community, KCR lacks support from any caste group except Velamas, a small group. This political isolation is a significant factor in his decline.

Fifthly, there were allegations of corruption. His daughter Kavitha is now in jail for alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor case.

Sixthly, instead of concentrating on the state, KCR began dabbling in national politics and went around the Opposition-ruled states with a naked ambition of becoming Prime Minister. But he failed. This wavering resulted in BRS failing to form the government in the last polls.

Seventhly, he thought he and his party were unbeatable and would continue to rule Telangana indefinitely like many other tin-pot dictators.

Eighthly, BRS faced defections. However, he had also induced defections when he was the chief minister.

KCR has now joined a group of once-influential leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Edapadi Palaniswamy, Deve Gowda, Mayawati, Uddhav Thackeray, and others who have previously held power but are now struggling. In politics, it’s like playing a game of snakes and ladders.