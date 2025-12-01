Telangana Rising Global Summit: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi among invitees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition (and Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi for the state government’s flagship Telangana Rising Global Summit. Chief ministers of all states, industrialists, sportspersons and other prominent figures are likely to be invited by the Invitation Committee.

According to a press release from Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy ‘s office, the state government decided to invite national and international representatives to the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 at the Bharat Future City, which is essentially an extension of the city that is being developed by the Congress-led government here.

CM Revanth Reddy will meet Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge personally and invite them to the global summit. “To make the global summit a big success, the government will also invite Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of all states, eminent industrialists, prominent economists, sportspersons, media personalities, diplomats and experts from various fields,” the release added.

Telangana state ministers and high-ranking officials will extend invitations to the noted personalities in various disciplines. An invitation committee will be appointed for this purpose and a special website will also be set up under the auspices of the invitation committee. The committee will oversee the arrangements to extend the invitations, arrival of the guests and provide them with adequate facilities, the release added.

For the event, the Telangana government has already sent invitations to 4,500 representatives from various sectors, of which 1,000 have already confirmed their arrival, said Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary to the government.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy September 28, laid the foundation stones for two major projects for the Bharat Future City, at Mirkhanpet in Kandukuru Mandal of Rangareddy district. CM Revanth Reddy asserted that Bharat Future City will be the hub of Fortune 500 companies in the next 10 years and will attract investments and opportunities from all over the world.