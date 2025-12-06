Telangana Rising Summit 2025 to host international delegates, experts across sectors

Hyderabad: Global leaders, top industrialists, experts from various fields, and representatives of international organisations from India and abroad will attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, scheduled to be held here on December 8 and 9, the state government said on Saturday.

The two-day summit, to be held at a site earmarked for the proposed ‘Bharat Future City’, will feature 27 special panel discussions, the press release said.

National and international delegates and experts from sectors including energy, green mobility, IT and semiconductors, health, and education will make presentations on the growth potential in their fields.

Other sectors represented at the summit include tourism, urban infrastructure, agriculture, industry, the promotion of women entrepreneurs, the gig economy, social welfare, and startups.

Representatives from international organisations such as the WHO, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and UNICEF will participate in the summit.

Industry and institutional participants include TERI, BCG, Micron India, Hitachi Energy, O2 Power, Greenko, Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, NASSCOM, Safran, DRDO, Skyroot, Dhruva Space, Amul, Laurus Labs, GMR, and Tata Realty.

Financial and corporate participants include Kotak Bank, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Deloitte, CapitaLand, Swiggy, AWS, Taj Hotels, and others, the release added.

Prominent sports personalities, including PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, and Jwala Gutta, will attend the ‘Olympic Gold Quest’ session.

From the film industry, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actor Riteish Deshmukh, director Sukumar, producer Guneet Monga and author-journalist Anupama Chopra will speak in the panel discussion on ‘Creative Century–Soft Power & Entertainment’.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state ministers and senior officials from all departments are coordinating arrangements to ensure a high-profile event and provide world-class hospitality for the delegates.

The chief minister has been reviewing the summit arrangements, which the government said is being organised “on par with the World Economic Forum (WEF)” held annually in Davos.

He is holding a series of meetings with officials to ensure foolproof arrangements at the venue.

The state government will unveil its ‘Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document’ on the second day of the summit, December 9.

The vision document outlines a roadmap to achieve a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

It will also include comprehensive plans for the future development of Telangana across all sectors, investments, technology partnerships, and innovations, the release added.