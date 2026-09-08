Telangana: Robber cuts off woman’s ear to steal gold earring

Hyderabad: A thief allegedly snuck into the home of a 70-year-old woman in Nizamabad and cut off her ear to rob her gold earrings, police said on Tuesday, September 8.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Town-III Sub-Inspector Haribabu said that the victim, Nalla Arundhathi, lives in Hyderabad with her sons and was visiting her native place in Gautam Nagar after a year to clean up the house.

After dinner on Sunday, September 6, Arundhathi went out to chit-chat with her neighbours when the accused, Nitin, entered the house and hid under her bed.

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Upon returning, Arundhathi checked under the bed after hearing some noise and found Nitin. He demanded money from her, and when she refused, he used a pair of scissors to cut off a chunk of her right ear and took her gold earring, police said.

Arundhathi then handed him the other earring, but Nitin continued asking for more money and hit her. The commotion alerted the neighbours, who came rushing; however, Nitin was able to escape.

He was arrested on Monday night and was booked for attempted murder and theft. Only one of the earrings was recovered from him.

Arundhathi is said to be stable and is currently in a private hospital in Nizamabad.