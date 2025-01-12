Telangana: Rs 17L robbed from SBI ATM, CCTV camera sprayed over

Hyderabad: In a daring robbery in Kamareddy district, Telangana, thieves targeted a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM machine located in Pitlam town.

The incident occurred early in the morning on January 12, when the assailants used a gas cutter to break into the ATM machine and steal approximately Rs 17 lakh in cash.

According to reports, one of the robbers entered the ATM while wearing a mask and sprayed over the CCTV camera to obscure their identity.

This premeditated act allowed them to execute the theft without being captured on video.

Local police were alerted to the situation and quickly arrived at the scene to investigate. They reviewed nearby CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the culprits.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about suspicious individuals or activities in the area to come forward.