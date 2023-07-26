Hyderabad: Rs 2.9 cr allotted to clean Trimulgherry Lake

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated Rs 2.90 crore for the cleanup of Trimulgherry Lake in Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

A Government Order (GO) has been issued by the MAUD authority stating the allotment of the funds for the pipeline to divert the sewage water from entering the lake.

The Managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) M Dana Kishore said that the CEO of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), Madhukar Naik, requested the diversion of sewerage.

In 2020, HMWSSB officials along with SCB engineers inspected the site and found that sewage was entering the lake from three different points.

For the immediate diversion of sewage away from the lake, Dana Kishore informed that an estimate of Rs 2.90 crore for the work of diversion sewer main was prepared.

Dana Kishore further requested Naik to deposit the initial cost for the construction of the pipeline.

However, the cost of the entire project, including the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), maintenance, and other allied works for the rejuvenation of the lake, will be intimated after the receipt of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The lake which spans eight acres, has been getting polluted, affecting the groundwater, leading to an increase in mosquito breeding and waterborne diseases among the people residing nearby.

Also, water hyacinth has overwhelmed the lake and during the monsoon, rainwater reportedly overflows onto the streets and surrounding houses.

Finally, the state government after examination has granted permission to Dana Kishore to proceed with the construction of the diversion sewer pipeline.