Telangana: Rs 3.5 cr donated to modernise Bachupally PS

Hyderabad: Rs 3.5 crores was donated by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic and CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd to modernise the construction works of Buchapally police station.

The station will be inaugurated on March 24 by senior representatives from the Aurobindo Foundation, dignitaries from the police department and the government of Telangana.

In order to ensure that the 70-lakh population and 700 establishments of Cyberabad Commissionerate, a fast-growing economic hub, receive adequate law and order, earlier a modern police station was proposed to be constructed in the Bachupally area.

Understanding the prerequisites from the police department, the foundation has come forward to lend a supporting hand to aid the construction works.

Spread over 21,000 square feet, composed of 37 rooms the station is equipped with cabins for sub-inspectors, 2 jail rooms, 2 resting areas for men and women, a security guard room, Station House Officer (SHO) Rooms on two floors with exclusive resting areas and toilets, 2 writer rooms, a record room, a CC camera room, and 10 toilets each for men and women, besides a proper kitchen and dining area.

Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, K Nityananda Reddy, while speaking on the announcement said, “We are deeply committed to the public safety and well-being of citizens. We are happy to extend the much-needed assurance and security to the people in this region.”

Former ADGP of Telangana, VC Sajjanar laid the foundation stone for the new model police station at Bachupally in April 2022.