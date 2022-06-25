Telangana: Rs 3219 Cr sanctioned to civic bodies under TUFIDC

Hyderabad: Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC), which carries out infrastructure-development projects in the state, has been sanctioned Rs 3809 crore for projects in all urban local bodies. Accordingly, to date (June 2022), Rs 3219 crores have been allocated to 117 local civic bodies of the state.

Under the state government’s infrastructure development project, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the auspices of TUFIDC undertook step-by-step work on a priority basis.

According to TUFIDC’s data, Siddipet underground drainage project is 90% complete, at a cost of Rs 72.68 crore. The Sircilla drinking water supply project at Rs 75.76 crores, the Nizamabad sewage supply at Rs 160 crores and the Suryapet drainage project at 81.41 crores are 71% complete.

In addition, loans of 50 crores were sanctioned for setting up of FSTPs in urban local bodies, and 40 crores were sanctioned for four urban development authorities alongside Rs 109.24 crore for maintenance of completed works.

TUFIDC is primarily involved in the development of important roads, central lighting, canals, pond beautification and parks in urban areas. Out of 2928 works, 930 works worth Rs 690 crore were completed. 741 works worth Rs 862 crore are in progress. 1257 works worth Rs 998 crore are at the tendering stage.

Under the TUFIDC, The State Annual Action Plan formulated with an outlay of Rs 1616 crore is being implemented in 12 cities- GHMC Hyderabad, GWMC Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Miryalaguda, Suryapeta, Nallagonda, Adilabad, Siddipet etc.

TUFIDC’s role

With the formation of Telangana state, the number of municipalities and corporations increased to 142. Telangana ranks third in the country in infrastructure with 46.8% of the urban population.

The Government established the TUFIDC in 2014 for the creation and development of infrastructure in urban local bodies in the state.