Telangana: Rs 38 cr worth cash, goods caught since MCC for LS polls came into force

Hyderabad: Unaccounted cash and goods valued at over Rs 38 crore were confiscated by law enforcement agencies in Telangana following the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls and Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll schedule.

From March 18 to 24, a total of Rs 38,12,34,123 in cash, liquor, gold, silver, drugs, narcotics, freebies, and other valuable items were seized throughout the state.

The state election officials reported seizing gold, silver, and diamonds valued at Rs 8.14 crore, along with Rs 9.01 crore in cash.

Additionally, liquor amounting to Rs 3.34 crore and drugs like ganja worth Rs 13.66 crore were confiscated by the Telangana police and other enforcement agencies.

Free items such as laptops, vehicles, cookers, and sarees valued at Rs 3.95 crore were also seized by the police, flying squads, and static surveillance teams.

During a surprise raid on March 21 and 22, officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and Prohibition and Excise departments raided PSN Medicare Private Limited in IDA Bollarum, Sangareddy district.

The company was involved in the illicit manufacturing and export of the banned drug 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC) to European nations.

This substance is prohibited under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, of 1985. The operation led to the seizure of 90.48 kg of 3-MMC valued at Rs 8.99 crore, and the arrest of the company’s Director Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi, Production Manager K Sudhakar Reddy, and Quality Control In-charge G Venkateswarlu.

During a similar operation, authorities conducted a raid at Vanamali Organics in IDA Mankhal, Maheswaram mandal, Rangareddy district, seizing 11.5 kg of 3-MMC valued at Rs 1.13 crore and apprehended plant manager KV Raja Gopal.