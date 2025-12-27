Telangana: Rs 39 L looted in twin ATM robberies using gas cutter in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A suspected gang of five men used a gas cutter to break open two ATMs in Kamareddy town, stealing a total of about Rs 39 lakh.

In Arya Nagar, the gang targeted a DCB Bank ATM, cutting it open with a gas cutter and taking away nearly Rs 30 lakh in cash. During the operation, some of the money inside the machine was burnt in the flames caused by the gas cutter.

In Sai Nagar

In a separate incident in Sai Nagar, the same gang broke open an SBI ATM using a gas cutter and looted approximately Rs 9 lakh.

Police have registered cases and are investigating the robberies based on CCTV footage from the ATM sites and surrounding areas.

Kamareddy SP visits crime scenes

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra visited both crime scenes, inspected the damaged ATMs, and reviewed the available evidence.

He has directed officers to intensify the probe and identify the suspects involved in the twin ATM heists.