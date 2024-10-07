Telangana: RSS holds marches for 100th formation anniversary

Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), took out a route march at several places in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and other districts in Telangana to commemorate the 100th foundation year, apart from marking the 201st birth anniversary of Saint Ramalinga Swamigal (Vallalar), the Gandhi Jayanthi and Vijaya Dasami. Hundreds of RSS workers participated in the route march.

The RSS will complete 100 years of its formation in 2025.

Dressed in the RSS uniform the cadres holding lathis marched in unison to the drum beats on the roads. The police had accorded permission to the RSS cadre who applied for it at local DCP/SP offices in the state.

The RSS was founded during British colonial rule on September 25, 1925, to raise a disciplined and dedicated volunteer force for “Hindu revival” and to establish a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation). Although it was formed during British colonial rule, it did not participate in India’s anti-colonial freedom struggle.

It claims to be a socio-cultural organization and has sought to project itself as uninvolved in India’s politics. Yet, its role in the political arena is enormous; it now has a large presence across India and wields overwhelming influence on almost all spheres of governance at the federal level, and also in over a third of Indian states where BJP-led alliances are in power.