Telangana: RT-PCR test within 72 hrs mandatory for Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee’s executive officer B Shafiullah on Wednesday informed that it is mandatory for Haj pilgrims to take an RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departing from Hyderabad.

He further said that the Haj Committee of India has confirmed the waiting list from serial no. 1 to 502. They are requested to submit their original passport along with travel documents immediately, failing which their candidature will be cancelled.

Shafiullah said that Haj committee of India in coordination with M/s. Expedient Healthcare Marketing Private Limited (Healthians) will arrange RT-PCR test at the time of booking of flight at Haj House. This is to ensure that all pilgrims can be tested within 72 of departure.

He further requested the Haj pilgrims to wear hand gloves, mask etc. when coming to the Haj House 48 hours before departure for booking of flights.

Haj pilgrims will be provided two standardized baggages by the VIP company at Haj House or their residence. Pilgrims will have to buy hand luggage bags of 7 kgs capacity on their own, during departure and arrival.

For more information, the pilgirms may contact 040-23298793 or attend Haj Training camps.