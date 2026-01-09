Telangana RUPPs urged to comply with financial reporting due dates

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Friday, January 9, warned that the Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) in the state may face action if they fail to submit mandatory financial reports within prescribed deadlines.

Under Section 29C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, RUPPs have to submit a contribution report by October 31 for income-tax exemption.

Additionally, they are required to submit audited annual accounts within one month of the income-tax return due date and election expenditure statements within 75 days of assembly elections and 90 days of Lok Sabha polls.

The CEO has warned that any contribution report received after the deadline would not be taken on record under Section 29C(3).

He added that the instructions have been issued under Election Commission transparency guidelines and Supreme Court rulings, noting that many RUPPs had either failed to submit the documents or had filed them late.