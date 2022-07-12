Telangana: Rythu Bandhu halted to farmers found producing Ganja, says chief secretary

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar chaired the state-level Narcotics Co-ordination meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that stringent measures have been taken by the government to control drug abuse and peddling in the state as per the directions of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The chief secretary said that the police department is equipped with modern equipment to identify illegal transportation of drugs from other states. “Police, excise, forest, tribal welfare and revenue departments are working in coordination to check drug peddling and usage in the state. The government is also working in close coordination with central drug control agencies to curb the drug peddling menace in the state,” he informed.

The state-level narcotic coordination meetings are being held quarterly to review and take preventive measures and check drug peddling and consumption more effectively. He also said that Rythu Bandhu has been stopped to farmers who are cultivating Ganja in the state.

DGP Mahender Reddy said that the police department is taking stringent action against drug peddlers and drug users. Cases are being booked against them under P.D Act. Drug and Narcotic prevention cells have been set up in all police commissionerates and district headquarters in the state.

DGP Mahender Reddy, principal secretary Home Sri Ravi Gupta, CID Addl. DG Sri Govind Singh, Joint Director, NCB P Aravindan, Addl. Director General (Jurisdictional) DP Naidu, Dy. Director-General Southern Region, NCB Sri Mutha Ashok Jain, Secretary HM&FM S.A.M Rizvi, Secretary Social Welfare Sri Rahul Bojja, IGP, CI Cell Rajesh Kumar, Excise Commissioner Sri Sarfaraz Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting.