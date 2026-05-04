Telangana Rythu Discom gets 532 applications, deadline extended

Earlier the application deadline was April 30 , however due to growing number of applications, it has been extended till May 8.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 5:49 pm IST|   Updated: 4th May 2026 5:52 pm IST
Power transmission towers and wind turbines in Telangana, highlighting new energy infrastructure.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Rythu Power Distribution Company Ltd (Rythu Discom) has received 532 applications from employees across various power utilities, prompting an extension of the application deadline to May 8 from the earlier April 30 cutoff.

So far, the discom has received 272 applications from the Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (NPDCL), 210 from the Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (SPDCL), 35 from the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), and seven from the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO).

On April 24, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui said all measures are being taken to ensure that the Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGRPDCL), the third DISCOM in the state, begins operations from June 2, 2026, to provide quality and reliable power supply to agriculture, irrigation, and other key sectors.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 5:49 pm IST|   Updated: 4th May 2026 5:52 pm IST

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