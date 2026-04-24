Telangana’s third DISCOM to start operations from June 2, says CMD

Hyderabad: All measures are being taken to help the Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGRPDCL) – the third DISCOM in the state to provide quality and reliable power supply to the agriculture, irrigation and other key sectors – start operations from June 2 this year, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui said on Friday, April 24.

Holding a meeting with the leaders of electricity employees’ unions, the CMD said that the Rythu DISCOM will function as an integral part of Telangana’s power sector along with the existing Southern and Northern Power Distribution Companies.

As part of business allocation, Southern DISCOM will handle 44 per cent, Rythu DISCOM 42 per cent and Northern DISCOM 14 per cent of the operations, the CMD said.

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The third DISCOM will initially commence operations with around 2,000 employees, and this number may be increased based on future requirements. Employees’ salaries, service rules and regulations will be on par with those of the other power utilities, he said.

The CMD said that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure transparency and to avoid any misconceptions or confusion regarding employee allocation.

“At present, employees have been drawn on deputation from the Southern and Northern DISCOMs. Decisions regarding the inclusion of personnel from Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TRANSCO) and Telangana Generation Corporation Limited (GENCO) will be taken in the coming days.” Faruqui said.

Faruqui reiterated that, along with safeguarding the rights of farmers and other consumers, the welfare of electricity employees is also a key priority of the government.

Around 65 leaders from various electricity employee unions and associations, along with other officials and staff, participated in the meeting.