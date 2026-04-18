Telangana’s new farm power discom seeks licence from regulator 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL), a newly incorporated state-owned utility, has applied to the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) for a distribution licence to supply power to specified consumer categories across the state, according to a public notice issued on Saturday.

The Telangana government had, on March 11, formed TGRPDCL as the state’s third discom.

The application has been filed under the Electricity Act, 2003. If approved, the company would undertake supply and distribution of electricity, power purchase, wheeling, trading, billing and collection for agriculture consumers, lift irrigation schemes, Composite Protected Water Supply Schemes (CPWS)/Mission Bhagiratha, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and municipal water connections.

The Telangana government had on March 11 formed TGRPDCL as the state’s third discom.

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The TGRPDCL will also handle onboarding of new agricultural connections, operation and maintenance of transformers and low-tension lines under its control, energy accounting through transformer and consumer metering and regulatory compliance, while upstream network support will continue to be provided by the existing discoms.

The commission has invited comments, objections and suggestions from stakeholders and the public by 5 pm on May 18. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled to be held on May 28 at the Vidyut Niyantran Bhavan, Hyderabad.