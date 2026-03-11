Telangana creates third power distribution company for agriculture sector

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, March 11, issued orders establishing a dedicated power distribution company for the agricultural sector, making it the state’s third electricity distributor.

The new entity, Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL), will take over all agricultural electricity connections in the state, along with lift irrigation schemes, Central Public Water Supply (CPWS)/Mission Bhagiratha water supply systems, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) connections and municipal water supply connections under the Low Tension VI-B category.

The state currently has two distribution companies, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL). TGRPDCL will function as the third, with its registered office in the B Block of TGSPDCL’s corporate office premises.

The new company will be responsible for expanding power supply to agriculture and allied schemes, procuring power under its allocated Power Purchase Agreement share, onboarding new agricultural connections, operating and maintaining distribution transformers and low tension lines, accounting of power consumption for lift irrigation, CPWS and HMWSSB connections through distribution transformer metering and consumer metering, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

The state government has appointed Musharraf Faruqui as Chairman and Managing Director. V Tirupati Reddy, P Krishna Reddy, V Mohan Rao and Dr N Narasimhulu have been appointed to its Board of Directors. Staffing will be arranged through deputation, direct recruitment or outsourcing.