Telangana sanctions Rs 25 lakh for classrooms at Khammam school

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, August 6, sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for the construction of classrooms at the Gopalapuram Primary School in Tirumalayapalem Mandal, Khammam.

Taking notice of a news report on the dilapidated condition of the classrooms, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed the District Collector, TS Divakara, to visit the school and allocate the necessary funds.

Principal Secretary N Sridhar spoke with school teacher Indira Nimmatoju over the phone and gathered information about the conditions in the school. The Collector also commended Nimmatoju for taking the initiative on the school’s development.