Telangana sanctions Rs 4000 cr for residential schools in 20 constituencies

The funds will be utilised for the setting up of world-class residential schools to enhance access to quality education, specifically in the underserved and tribal regions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 27th May 2025 10:55 pm IST
Schools
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a big push to enhance school education infrastructure, the Telangana government has approved Rs 4,000 crore to build Young India Integrated Residential School (YIIRS) complexes in 20 Assembly constituencies. Every site will be allocated Rs 200 crore in this project.

The administrative directive, dated May 27, 2025, had been issued by the school education (training) department following a consideration of a proposal from the Telangana Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGEWIDC).

The funds will be utilised for the setting up of world-class residential schools to enhance access to quality education, specifically in the underserved and tribal regions. TGEWIDC has been instructed to execute the program as mandated to ensure timely implementation.

MS Creative School

As per the government order, the constituencies to be covered by this project are Alair, Aswaraopeta (ST), Banswada, Bhadrachalam (ST), Bhongir, Devarakonda (ST), Ibrahimpatnam, Khanapur (ST), Mahabubabad (ST), Mahabubnagar, Miryalaguda, Palakurthi, Parigi, Patancheru, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Vemulawada, Wardhanapet (SC), Warangal West, and Yellareddy.

Secretary to the government, Dr Yogita Rana, authorised the order, which has also been intimated to various stakeholders such as the chief minister’s office, Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGREIS) and the finance department.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 27th May 2025 10:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button