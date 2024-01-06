Telangana: Sankranti holidays for Intermediate students from Jan 13

TSBIE has also instructed the managements of private unaided institutions, to refrain from conducting any classes during the holiday period.

Published: 6th January 2024
Sankranti holidays for Intermediate students from Jan 13
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared Sankranti holidays for junior colleges from January 13 to January 16. The colleges will reopen on January 17.

This holiday period applies to all junior colleges in the state, including government, private aided and unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Model Schools, BC Welfare, KGBVs, and Incentive junior colleges.

Non-compliance with this directive will lead to serious consequences, including the possibility of disaffiliation for the violating institutions, TSBIE said.

Telangana: Intermediate Public Examinations timetable released

Earlier, TSBIE released the timetable for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations. The examinations are scheduled to commence with practical exams for both general and vocational courses, starting from February 1st.

