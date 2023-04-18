Telangana: Sapling plantation to be taken up on large scale

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday said that saplings should be planted on a large scale in all vacant areas under the irrigation department according to the instructions from chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

She reviewed the preparations and arrangements for Haritaharam at BRBK Bhavan. “During the upcoming Harithaharam, activities should be designed to increase the greenery in the lands belonging to irrigation department,” said the chief secretary.

CS Shanti Kumari asked the irrigation, panchayat raj and forest department officials to create Sampada Vanaalu (wealth forests) to provide clean oxygen, and take up plantation of fruits bearing trees to enhance the greenery.

“Special teams will be formed district wise with field level officials of the three departments for site inspection, identification of tree species with local adaptations and pre-planning for their protection measures after planting,” she added.

She said that along with identifying the empty places near the irrigation projects along the canals, protective measures should be taken up for avenue plantation.