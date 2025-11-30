Telangana: Sarpanch candidate’s husband kidnapped in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A sarpanch candidate in Nalgonda district, backed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday, November 29, alleged that her husband was kidnapped by a Congress-backed candidate.

Yadagiri, husband of Mamidi Nagalakshmi from Ellammagudem village in Tipparthi mandal, was abducted by a group of men allegedly acting on the instructions of Congress sarpanch candidate Utkuru Sandeep Reddy.

Following intense protests and pressure from senior BRS leaders, the kidnappers released Yadagiri late on Saturday night. The BRS condemned the abduction, calling it a brazen attack on democracy.

Former BRS MLAs Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao, Saidi Reddy Bhupal Reddy, and Ravindra Kumar accompanied the victim to Tipparthi police station to file a formal complaint.

In his statement, Yadagiri said that he was forcibly taken in a vehicle, threatened with knives, and taken around different villages throughout the day to prevent him from returning home. He alleged he was tortured and threatened with dire consequences as well.

He further said that he was pressured to ask his wife to withdraw from the local body elections. Congress candidate Sandeep Reddy allegedly threatened to kill him.

Yadagiri also said that even after reaching the police station, he was threatened and coerced by some individuals in front of the police to sign a statement downplaying the incident.

The local body elections will be held in three phases on December 11, 14 and 17.