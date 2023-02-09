Telangana: Sarpanch dies by suicide in Sangareddy district

In yet another incident of sarpanch suicide, the chief of Pedda Mubarakpur village in Sirgapur Mandal died by suicide on Thursday morning.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of sarpanch suicide, the chief of Pedda Mubarakpur village in Sirgapur Mandal was found hanging on Thursday morning.

The body of the deceased Digambar, 46, was shifted to the Area Hospital Narayankhed for postmortem after the incident.

According to relatives, Digambar was suffering from some health issues.

They further said that he had submitted his resignation to the district Collector, citing that he was not able to discharge his duties as a sarpanch due to health issues.

However, the resignation was not accepted officially, informed his relative.

The Sirgapur Police registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

